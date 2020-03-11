ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 174,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

