ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $523.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura upped their price target on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

