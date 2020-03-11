Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

