Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 10,874 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,179,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,282,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

