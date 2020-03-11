Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,094 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ASML by 308.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 52.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML stock opened at $279.76 on Wednesday. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $178.31 and a 1-year high of $319.22. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.88 and its 200-day moving average is $272.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

