Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

NYSE CB opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.