Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 24,441 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

