Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,149 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

