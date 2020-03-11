Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.