Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

