Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 756,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after buying an additional 451,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,349,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 387,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mplx by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

