Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,736 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $190.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average is $194.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

