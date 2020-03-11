Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,106 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

