Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

