Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $601,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 925.1% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

