Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

