Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 10.61% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

GYLD opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

