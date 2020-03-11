Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,207,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 718,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

