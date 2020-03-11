Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 158,682 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,670,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $59.55.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

