Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $102.28 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

