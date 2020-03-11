Advisor Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

