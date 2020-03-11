Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,465,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after buying an additional 635,602 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.