Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,483,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,956,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.