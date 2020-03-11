Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. FMR LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,690,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

Shares of APD opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.92.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

