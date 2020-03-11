Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,878,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $178.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.