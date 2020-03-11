Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 300,121 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 262,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

