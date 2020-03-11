Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 149.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

