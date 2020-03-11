Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.