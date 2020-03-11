Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $151.37 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

