Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,307 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $106.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

