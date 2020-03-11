Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after purchasing an additional 386,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,016 shares of company stock worth $30,405,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.