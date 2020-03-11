Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,181 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,156,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 77,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

