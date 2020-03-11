Advisor Group Inc. Sells 15,408 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 237,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

