Advisor Group Inc. Sells 21,564 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,510 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

