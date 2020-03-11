Advisor Group Inc. Sells 349,965 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,965 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

