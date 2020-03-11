Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,377 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $199.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

