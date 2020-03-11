Advisor Group Inc. Sells 59,006 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,006 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Metlife by 827.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Metlife by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

