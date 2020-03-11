Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,662 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,326,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

