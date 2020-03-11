Advisor Group Inc. Sells 97,698 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

