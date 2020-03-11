Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $8,264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 302,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.51 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

