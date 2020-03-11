AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.39 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

NYSE:AFL opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $838,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 459.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in AFLAC by 1,412.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 88.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

