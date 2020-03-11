AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

