Ajo LP Acquires 467,573 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,327.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

