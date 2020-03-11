Ajo LP Acquires New Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.32% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

