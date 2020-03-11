Ajo LP Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.52% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

