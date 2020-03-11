Ajo LP Boosts Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Ajo LP raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.61% of CSG Systems International worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

