Ajo LP Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.20% of Owens Corning worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

