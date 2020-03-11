Ajo LP Buys 13,059 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.29% of Lithia Motors worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

