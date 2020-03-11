Ajo LP Buys 281,310 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,310 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.16% of Athene worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Athene by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Athene by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,235 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $57,163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

