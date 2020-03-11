Ajo LP Buys 320,430 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Ajo LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 276.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,430 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.38% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

